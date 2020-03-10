Biden, Sanders cancel rallies in Cleveland due to coronavirus fears

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KETK) – The two remaining Democrativ presidential candidates have canceled rallies in Ohio due to coronavirus concerns.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that “(i)n accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution,” the campaign is canceling the rally scheduled for Wednesday night in Cleveland.

The statement said the campaign “will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events in the coming days. Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this evening.”

In the coming days. Vice President Biden thanks all of his supporters who wanted to be with us in Cleveland this. Additional details on where Vice President Biden will address the press tonight are forthcoming. 2/2 — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) March 10, 2020

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign announced his cancellation of a rally in Cleveland shortly before the Biden campaign.

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” said Sanders spokesman Mike Casca. “Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.”

⁦.⁦@BernieSanders⁩ Cancels Cleveland Rally Over Coronavirus Concerns



CLEVELAND, I was looking forward to this rally on my home turf, but safety first! This #CoronaVirusUpdate is nothing to play with. Our campaign made the right call. #Bernie2020 https://t.co/thpH6pUXbQ — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) March 10, 2020

Both campaigns said they will continue to make decisions about possible further cancellations on a case-by-case basis after consultation with local health and government officials.