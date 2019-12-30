Biden open to nominating Obama to Supreme Court if president

IOWA (WFLA) — Former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden said he is open to nominating former President Barack Obama for the Supreme Court if he wanted it.

According to the New York Times, Biden was taking questions during a campaign event Saturday in Iowa when he was asked if he’d nominate Obama to America’s highest court.

“If he’d take it, yes,” Biden replied.

If Biden won election and nominated the former president to the court, it would make Obama the second person to ever serve as president of the United States and justice of the Supreme Court. Twenty-seventh President William Howard Taft is the other.

Obama has not publicly responded to the statement.