Bicyclist hit by car, killed at South Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A bicyclist was killed Thursday afternoon after being hit by a car at a Tyler intersection.

According to Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer, the cyclist was riding on the sidewalk westbound on Cumberland Road and entered the Old Jacksonville Hwy intersection against the light.

A black BMW traveling northbound on Old Jacksonville struck the bicyclist.

Witnesses say the BMW had the green light when the collision happened and that the cyclist did not appear to slow down as he attempted to cross on the red light.

Witnesses attempted life saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The cyclist died at the scene.

No identities have been released.