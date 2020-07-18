Better Business Bureau hosting day to help East Texans protect themselves from identity theft

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Better Business Bureau wants to help East Texans prevent identity theft.

The organization will host a “Secure Your ID” day Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon at the BBB offices in Tyler.

East Texans are invited to bring paper documents with personal information on them to be shredded, as well as old electronics, such as cell phones, tablets, and laptops, for safe disposal.

It’s all an effort to help people protect themselves from identity thieves.

mechele mills ceo better business bureau

“The mail is the riskiest point of entry, the non-tech point of entry for an identity theft,” said Mechele Mills, CEO of Tyler’s Better Business Bureau. “The second would be in the trash. We call them dumpster divers. They will go in and look in your trash and look for any personally identifiable information, any piece of paper that has that – magazine stickers, travel itineraries anything like that that has your personal information. They will use all of that to steal your identity.”

All the services are free.

Last year, 12 and a half tons of documents were shredded for East Texans.

Volunteers and staff will be using PPE to keep the virus from spreading, and all participants must remain in their vehicles.

The BBB is at 3600 Old Bullard Road, #104, in Tyler.