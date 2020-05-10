BEST DAY EVER: Texas COVID-19 patient released from hospital just in time for Mother’s Day

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KETK) – The family of a Texas woman received what might be the best Mother’s Day present ever, even if it was a day early.

On Saturday, a woman who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 was released and reunited with family members who showed up to surprise her.

The woman, a retired teacher who lives in Sun City, Texas with her husband of 17 years, had been in St. David’s Georgetown Hospital since March 23 with the virus.

She had spent 10 days on a ventilator.

But on Saturday, the suffering came to an end as she was released into the care – and arms – of her family.

She has a daughter and two grandchildren in Austin.

Her son, who currently lives in California, made the trip to surprise her on her special day.