BELL COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Bell County deputy was killed Sunday morning while trying to deploy spikes to stop a vehicle pursuit.

Deputy John Andrew Rhoden, 31, was struck by an 18-wheeler and killed on I-35 in Temple at about 2 a.m.

He was reportedly assisting the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office with the pursuit when he was struck and killed.

Deputy Rhoden had served with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years.