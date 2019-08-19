Beauty & the Box program has new artwork on Front Street

The City of Tyler’s Beauty and the Box program has a newly decorated box on Front Street.

The beautification program began in 2016 to take utilitarian traffic boxes and transform them into beautiful works of art by local artists.

What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District, has grown to 42 vinyl-wrapped boxes all across the City of Tyler.

A new traffic signal box has been wrapped on the corner of Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard.

This box was sponsored by Linebarger Attorneys at Law and the artwork, photograph of the American Flag, is by Dorothy Hersey.

