Beachgoers have rare encounter with 800-pound leatherback sea turtle nesting during daylight hours

MELBOURNE BEACH, Florida (FOX 46 Charlotte) – Beachgoers in Florida got quite the sight this week when an endangered sea turtle was spotted in the early morning hours nesting.

“What an incredible morning. I am still shaking! I get a text, I call back and ask ‘Is she still there? Where?’ Answers were provided. I was still in my pajamas, grabbed my camera, license, and ran to the car,” Shelley Michel shared on social media.

The 800-pound leatherback sea turtle was nesting in the daytime to the delight of a handful of people who got to see her.

UPDATE! Turns out this leatherback lady had tags! She was originally tagged by the @LoggerheadMC down in Juno on March 2016! They named her ‘Vienna’. She nested down in Juno earlier this year, too. Leatherbacks get around! pic.twitter.com/9ep6IN934D — Dr. Kate Mansfield (@UCFTurtleLab) May 21, 2020

“We did witness her returning to the ocean and I just cannot thank Jimmy enough for a dream come true. Best part, we got to experience it together!” Michel wrote.