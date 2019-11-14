BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Gregg Co. officials searching for man who failed to show in court for family violence

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was set to appear in court for assault family violence.

Marcus Raymond Bresler, 39, of Longivew, was out on bond for an October 18 offense.

Officials say he failed to appear for trial in the 188th District Court.

Bresler now has an active arrest warrant for the offenses of:

Assault Family Violence Impede Breath or Circulation

Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction

Bresler may be armed, has a history of violence, and is considered to be a potential danger to the public and those around him.

Anyone with Information about Bresler’s location is asked to call:

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at (903)236-8400

Gregg County DA’s Office Investigator Hall Reavis at (903)237-2593

or if you wish to remain anonymous call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903)236-STOP

Please remember if you see Marcus Bresler, do not approach him, call your local law enforcement, advise them of his whereabouts, and give a detailed description of clothing and general appearance.