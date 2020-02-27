BBB reminds you to ‘say yes’ to reputable vendors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The wedding bells are ringing, and if you’re in the thick of planning, you can get easily overwhelmed. But the Better Business Bureau of East Texas wants to remind you to be smart when choosing vendors.

When preparing for the day of your dreams, the BBB advises couples to proceed with caution when selecting wedding vendors such as caterers, florists, disc jockeys, jewelers, photographers, bridal and formal shops, etc.

Don’t allow excitement and emotions for planning a wedding obstruct your judgment. Doing proper research on wedding vendors can go a long way in helping your special day go as smoothly as possible.

Your BBB recommends you consider the following tips when planning your wedding:

Start with referrals. Seek recommendations from friends and family for businesses providing the products and services you need for the big day. Ask to see the products or pictures if possible. Once you have narrowed your list, be sure to check their BBB Business Review for any unresolved complaints.

Research online vendors. Many are opting to buy from online retailers due to convenience. When choosing an online retailer, start with a trusted site rather than relying on the results of a search engine. Check out vendors, whether online or not, by visiting bbb.org.

Don't be afraid to be frugal. Set a wedding budget, and stick to it. Don't be afraid to negotiate with vendors and don't be pressured into purchasing more than you can afford.

Get it in writing. Get a detailed written contract for everything; don't rely on verbal promises. Contracts should include sizes, colors, product descriptions, prices and delivery dates. Cancellation policies should also be included.

Beware of deeply discounted wedding gowns. Several online companies offer bridal gowns at extremely low prices, but beware of offers seeming too good to be true. Many of these dresses are advertised as authentic designer dresses, but are actually poorly-made replicas.

Use restraint at wedding expos. Wedding shows are a great way to learn about trends and options, but don't let the show's glamour and excitement allow you to make hasty decisions or commit to a vendor on-the-spot.

Consider wedding insurance. Wedding insurance can cover a range of possible problems, including vendor no-shows, cancellations, inclement weather, military deployment, medical emergencies, travel delays and more.

Get confirmation. Confirm all services one or two weeks prior to the event and verify all of the details agreed upon to prevent unpleasant surprises on your wedding day.

Make purchases with credit cards. Credit cards offer added protection in the event of a problem.

The BBB even has a “Wedding Resource Center”. Click here to check it out.