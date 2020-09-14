Baytown officer charged with aggravated assault in fatal 2019 shooting of a Black woman after Taser struggle

BAYTOWN, Texas (KETK) – A Harris County grand jury has indicted a Baytown police officer in the death of a woman in May 2019.

The grand jury indicted Juan Delacruz Monday on a charge of aggravated assault by a public servant, a first-degree felony, in connection to the death of 44-year-old Pamela Turner.

According to police records, Delacruz was patrolling the apartment complex where Turner lived at the time of the incident. Delacruz reportedly tried to arrest Turner on two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

In a video recorded by a witness and posted on social media, Delacruz can be seen standing over Turner and reaching down to try to grab her arms. Turner, who is lying on the ground outside the apartments, yells “I’m pregnant.” Moments later, something flashes as she reaches her arm out toward the officer. Suddenly, the officer pulls away from Turner, steps back and fires five gunshots.

Baytown Police Lieutenant Steve Dorris said at the time that Delacruz shot at Turner after she hit him in the groin with the Taser.

Turner did not fire the Taser but it shocked Delacruz when it struck him, Dorris said.

Police said the medical examiner’s report showed that that Turner was not pregnant.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Turner had three misdemeanor warrants for two separate incidents, according to Harris County court records. She was accused of criminal mischief and assault in April 2019 after a manager at her apartment complex told police that Turner scratched her face and broke her glasses during a confrontation over an eviction notice.

On May 2, court records show, Turner was again accused of criminal mischief for damaging the back window of a woman’s car.

Following her May 2 arrest, Turner was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, according to court records.

“Pam Turner’s killing was a tragedy; it is important to acknowledge that her family and the community are in pain,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.

“Every aspect of the case was independently investigated by the Texas Rangers and our Civil Rights Division prosecutors. Ultimately, we presented all of the evidence to a grand jury that determined the Baytown Police officer should be charged with a crime for his actions when he shot Ms. Turner. We respect their decision and we will be moving forward with prosecution,” Ogg said.

If convicted, Delacruiz faces up to five years in prison.