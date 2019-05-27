Bart Starr, 1960s Green Bay quarterback, dies at 85 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Original Caption) 9/1963-Bart Starr, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is shown throwing the ball while running. [ + - ] © Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 15: Bart Starr of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during Super Bowl I against the Kansas City Chiefs at Memorial Coliseum on October 15, 1967 in Los Angeles, California. The Packers defeated the Chiefs 35-10. (Photo by Focus On Sport/Getty Images) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Original Caption) Miami, FL: Bart Starr # 15 of the Greenbay Packers is shown Passing the Ball during the 1968 Superbowl against the Oakland Raiders. [ + - ]

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Bart Starr, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and catalyst of Vince Lombardi's powerhouse teams of the 1960s, has died. He was 85.

The Packers announced Sunday that Starr had died, citing his family. He had been in failing health since suffering a serious stroke in 2014.

The Packers chose Starr out of the University of Alabama with the 200th pick in the 1956 draft, and after Lombardi's arrival in 1959, Starr led Green Bay to six division titles, five NFL championships and wins in the first two Super Bowls.

But it was in the "Ice Bowl" on New Year's Eve 1967 that Starr secured his legacy, scoring on a sneak with 16 seconds left to give Green Bay a 21-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Starr was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.