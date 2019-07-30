Back-to-school tips for parents of children with allergies

Breaking News
School starts in less than a month for most children here in East Texas.

But doctors say parents of children with allergies should add a few more items to their back-to-school checklist.

One of the main reasons is ragweed, according to our news partners, KXAS.

Dr. Keith Matheny, a sinus and allergy specialist at Collin County ENT says ragweed season peaks around the same time school starts.

Know what your school staff will do if an emergency happens.  For example, what is the school policy if your child can’t find his or her rescue inhaler?

