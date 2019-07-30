BACK TO SCHOOL: Brick & mortar stores still remain on top

It may not feel like kids have been on summer break for long, but back to school shopping is already in full swing.

And when it comes to school supplies, brick and mortar retailers are still king for now.

For millions of children in the U.S school shopping is expected to peak in early August.

That’s when more than half of annual school-related spending happens and a new survey from Deloitte forecasts the total spent — nearly $28 billion — will be on par with last year.

It doesn’t mean the consumer isn’t healthy, but rather, that back to school supplies are largely commodity-type items a pencil is a pencil for the most part that up’s the ante for retailers.

“You have to be smarter about the propositions to the consumer. so one of the questions we always ask, what is important to you in terms of picking either the venue or brand that you’re shopping? We hear over and over its price, its product, its convenience,” said Rod Sides from Deloitte.

Nearly 90% of shoppers say mass merchants — retailers like Walmart and Target — are the top destination for back to school.

Online retailers, like Amazon, are now the second shopping preference.

“Those who wait until the last minute spend a lot more money than those who start in the middle of the peak,” said Sides

About $370 more on average.