BACK THE BLUE: Lindale event raises funds for police officers with food, music, more

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – Lindale hosted its annual “Back the Blue Bash” Saturday to show support and raise money for local law enforcement officers.

The event gives people in the community an opportunity to come out and show their appreciation for and gratitude to the peace officers who keep that community safe.

It also raises money to help officers who get hurt in the line of duty and helps fund the Lindale Police Department’s Blue Santa program.

The day also proved a treat for the community, offering food, music, vendors, a car show, and games for the kids.

The goal was to raise $30,000, which is $10,000 more than last year.

Organizers say they almost certainly met that goal.