Baby Shark TV show coming to Nickelodeon

NEW YORK - Parents who have yet to get the song "Baby Shark" out of their heads will be able to hear it, even more.

Nickelodeon has announced it will be teaming up with Baby Shark creator, Pinkfong, to create a new animated show based on the beloved song.

"Baby Shark has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it's no surprise it's one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever," said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation. "At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon."

Since the song debuted on YouTube back in November 2015, it has amassed 2.9 billion views becoming the 9th most watched YouTube video ever.