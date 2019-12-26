Baby Margot reunited with father in Austin after mother found dead near Houston

AUSTIN (Nexstar/KPRC) — Margot Carey, the 3-week-old infant found in a home near Jersey Village last week, was reunited with her father Shane Carey in Austin on Monday night.

Baby Margot and her mother Heidi Broussard, 33, were reported missing on Dec. 12 after they were last seen in their Austin apartment complex. After an extensive, multi-agency search, officials were led to a home on Bo Jack Drive in the Rolling Fork neighborhood Thursday night.

When officials went into the home, they found a baby who was believed to be Margot. Her mother’s body was found in the trunk of a car on the property. Officials with the Medical Examiner’s Office said Broussard had been killed by strangulation.

Child Protective Services took custody of the baby found at the home on Bo Jack Drive while officials worked to determine her identity. CPS told KPRC 2 that the agency will no longer be seeking temporary custody.

“The 3-week-old who was found at the home on Bo Jack last week is being reunited with family tonight,” an official with the agency said in a statement.

Ty Carey, Margot’s grandfather, said he’s grateful that the newborn is back with her family.

“I don’t know about the DNA test, but they’re just putting her back where she belongs — with her family,” Ty Carey said. “A child needs to be, especially at that age, needs (the) voices and smells of familiarity.”

On Facebook, Shane Carey shared a photo Tuesday showing him holding a sleeping Margot.