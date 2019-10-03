AUTOMATIC ADMISSIONS: UT Tyler announces new initiative for students in top 25%

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- As millions of students send in their financial aid applications, high schoolers here in East Texas are looking forward to their first year in college.

Now, UT Tyler is trying to make it easier to attend its school.

Graduating seniors from all across East Texas met at UT Tyler, arriving by the busload, eager for college.

“Oh it’s so panicky, I’m just now taking my SAT’s this Saturday and I’m like freaked out,” says Robbie Wilt.

Wilt is a senior at Chapel Hill High School, and like many of his peers, he’s worried about the future.

“I know so many people in my high school who can’t go to all these expensive colleges and places that I want to go to,” explains Wilt.

Making it hard to decide whether or not higher education is in the books.

“We’re all fighting for scholarships, but this is a place they can actually rely on, they don’t have to be trying to go out of state and getting all these random scholarships there’s a place they can go,” says Wilt.

“Over 12-hundred students arrived at UT Tyler in hopes of a better future.

“We are admitting now, for the first time in our history as a university any kid that graduates in the top 25 percent of their graduating class,” says Dr. Michael Tidwell, President of UT Tyler.

Graduating seniors gathered to hear the announcement, all of them within the top 25 percent at their school.

This new initiative allows any student in the State of Texas, who falls within this academic rank, automatic admission into UT Tyler.

A decision that gives more options for students across the state.

“For so many of them their uncertain about their future, for so many of them they plan on going to work right after high school, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but for those kids that want to pursue an undergraduate university education,” says Dr. Tidwell.

Tidwell hopes the change will send a message to college hopefuls, that anything is possible.

“It does a great deal on behalf of these children, it really re-affirms their success over the last 3 plus years of high school, it gives them a great deal of confidence that they can compete at a major university, and so we are really glad to be able to send that message to them today,” says Tidwell.

