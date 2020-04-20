Breaking News
President Trump gives daily briefing regarding nation’s response to COVID-19

East Texas Coronavirus Coverage

Videos From Viewers

COVID-19 Texas Tracker

CDC Information on COVID-19

Authorities searching for 14-year-old boy taken by father after custody granted to state

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Authorities are looking for a teenage boy after his father took him once the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was granted custody by Smith County officials.

On Friday, Joshua Frazier, 14, was granted custody to the state by Smith County Judge Robert Wilson. According to CPS, when the department attempted to remove him from the home, the father, Mitchell Frazier ran with him.

The department said Joshua is believed to be with his father, Mitchell, 59, or his mother Michelle “Meri” Mullins, 49. They are believed to be in the Tyler or Whitehouse area.

  • Michelle “Meri” Mullins
  • Mitchell Frazier

If you have information about Joshua’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Child Protective Investigations caseworker Tracie Crumpton at (903)373-4192.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar

Trending Stories