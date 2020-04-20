Authorities searching for 14-year-old boy taken by father after custody granted to state

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Authorities are looking for a teenage boy after his father took him once the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services was granted custody by Smith County officials.

On Friday, Joshua Frazier, 14, was granted custody to the state by Smith County Judge Robert Wilson. According to CPS, when the department attempted to remove him from the home, the father, Mitchell Frazier ran with him.

The department said Joshua is believed to be with his father, Mitchell, 59, or his mother Michelle “Meri” Mullins, 49. They are believed to be in the Tyler or Whitehouse area.

Michelle “Meri” Mullins

Mitchell Frazier

If you have information about Joshua’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Child Protective Investigations caseworker Tracie Crumpton at (903)373-4192.