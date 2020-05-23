Authorities investigating after dead body found in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a dead body found off of Crabapple Rd. approximately a mile from FM 1404 in Upshur County.

A passerby saw the body and contacted UCSO just before noon Saturday.

The body appears to be that of a white male with long hair and a beard. The body was fully clothed.

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office currently has no missing persons cases that would fit the description and recent time frame appearance of the death.

An autopsy is ordered. The Sheriff’s Office is in the beginning stages of this investigation and no further information will be released unless it is in the furtherance of the investigation.

Anyone having information regarding this case is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541.