Austin protesters gather outside police headquarters, block access to I-35

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Thousands of protesters have gathered outside Austin Police Department’s headquarters on Saturday in yet another show of anger in the country.

Traffic has been brought to a standstill on I-35 in downtown Austin after protesters made their way onto the highway.

Austin is just one of many cities across the country experiencing mas protests as Americans vent their anger over the killing of George Floyd, the latest unarmed black person to die at the hands of police.

Protesters in Austin also are venting their anger over the death of Michael Ramos, who was shot dead in southeast Austin by APD officer Christopher Taylor on April 24.