Austin braces for economic impact of SXSW cancellation

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The city of Austin is bracing for the impact of Friday’s announced cancellation of the huge South by Southwest festival.

City officials canceled SXSW, one of the area’s largest festivals, over concerns about the coronavirus.

Artists, businesses, and workers are expecting to feel the impact of that cancellation in very real ways, both in terms of lost finances and lost opportunities.

Evan Charles is a singer-songwriter, guitar player and frontman for the band Altamesa. As a native Austinite, he’d long dreamed of playing at SXSW.

Now that opportunity will have to wait.

“I’ve always hoped it would come through, and it was going to this year,” Charles said. “So we were official this year. And who knows what will happen now.”

The festival brings the music industry to Austin, an opportunity for Charles and other independent musicians to get their names out there.

“South By is where you can maybe encounter somebody with the ways and means to do things, so it’s disappointing to be cut short of that,” Charles said.

SXSW creates an economic impact of more than $350 million for Austin.

Economist Angelos Angelou said that when the impact is all in a matter of a couple weeks, the cancellation is devastating for the entertainment and hospitality industry.

Many businesses make as much money during SXSW as they do in an entire quarter.

“So many businesses expect this event and prepare year round for this event, so they stocked on food and drinks and material and everything else,” Angelou said.

In an effort to help alleviate the financial impact on those who work in service industry jobs and generally count on tips from the festival to increase their paychecks, a campaign among Austinites has taken off encouraging customers to tip servers, delivery people, and others at higher than normal rates.

On Twitter, the campaign has taken the hashtag #tipfortwo.