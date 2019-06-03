Austin Boy who was called 'little Hitler' donates $22k towards border wall

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN, TX (KETK) - An Austin boy who started selling hot cocoa in February to help a border wall be built donated over $22,000 to a nonprofit group.

The group is called We Build the Wall, Inc. They started a GoFundMe campaign to start construction and raised nearly $23 million.

They have begun construction on a portion in New Mexico that has started significant controversy.

Brent Stevens began selling hot cocoa in Feb. for $2 a cup.

For an extra 50 cents, he added large "Nancy Pelosi" marshmallows to melt. He also had smalled "Beto O'Rourke" marshmallows that he melted for free.

Brent's stand started a large controversy at the time that made national news. Some adults came to the stand to call him a "little Hitler."

Brent said he was inspired by President Trump's State of the Union Address on Feb. 5 and wanted to help.

With his donation, he could be one of the campaign's top donors.