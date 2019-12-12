Austin Bank names new President, CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) Austin Bank will have a new head man in charge, after the announcement of the President and CEO’s retirement at the beginning of the month.

The Board of Directors has elected Russ Gideon as the new Presdient and CEO, effective January 1, 2020.

Gideon succeeds John P. Williams who is retiring on December 31, 2019 after almost 29 years with Austin Bank.

“Russ is an outstanding leader and banker. His knowledge and twenty-two years in executive management with Austin Bank will ensure a seamless transition.” Jeff Austin, Jr. Chairman of the Board

Gideon joined Austin Bank in 1997 as Branch Manager of the Bank’s Grand Saline office before being named President and CEO of First State Bank, Frankston from 2003 through 2010.

In 2010, Gideon returned to Austin Bank serving as Regional President, Deputy Chief Lending Officer, Chief Lending Officer and as the Bank’s COO during the past year.