AT&T threatens to remove FOX51 from DIRECTV

The programs you enjoy on FOX51 (KFXK) could disappear for some East Texas viewers Friday evening.

That includes the Cowboys-Lions game on Sunday and other FOX programming, as well as FOX51 local newscasts.

AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV is threatening to take FOX51 off the channel line-up as of 7pm on November 15. We are working diligently to prevent an interruption. Thus far, AT&T has refused our company’s fair offer, preferring to put your programming in jeopardy.

We share your frustration. This isn’t the first time AT&T has blacked-out stations in East Texas. Many DIRECTV customers endured previous interruptions.

There are ways viewers can express their concern. Call AT&T U-Verse/DIRECTV at 800-288-2020 to remind them you have other options for service and demand they keep FOX51 KFXK uninterrupted in your cable package.

You can receive FOX51 KFXK using a good quality antenna and not lose a moment of your shows. You can also explore offers from other providers —and you might find a better deal — without the frequent threats of interruptions many customers have already faced.

