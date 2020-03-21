Athens to hold virtual city council meeting Monday

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens City Council will hold its regular meeting Monday, but under irregular circumstances.

“There will be no physical access to the meeting in keeping with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to not congregate,” the city posted on Facebook. “On March 16, Governor Abbott suspended various provisions that require government officials and members of the public to be physically present at a specified meeting location. You can learn more about that order here.”

So to comply with both the governor’s order and its obligation to carry on the regular business of a city, the council will broadcast its meeting live on Facebook.

The meeting will convene at 5:30 p.m.

The public will be able to participate by sending comments as provided by the agenda and as permitted by the presiding officer during the meeting by sending an email to citysecretary@athenstx.gov.

A recording of the Facebook Live meeting will be made and will be available to the public in accordance with the Open Meetings Act upon written request.

Interested persons can find the expanded agenda packet for Monday night’s meeting here.