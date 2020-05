SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Arp man is dead after hitting a deer with his motorcycle Saturday night.

According to DPS, Kevin Cole Smith, 36, of Arp was riding his motorcycle north on CR 289 about four miles east of Tyler when he hit a deer in the roadway.

Smith was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The crash happened at about 9:20 p.m.