ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at Globe Life Field in Arlington, future home of the Texas Rangers.

According to the Arlington Fire Department’s Twitter feed, the 2-alarm fire was located in the upper sections of the stadium and has been contained.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause is under investigation.