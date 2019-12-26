Nacogdoches authorities say Arkansas woman in custody has confessed to mother’s murder

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges says an Arkansas woman has confessed to the murder of her mother.

Arkansas State Police have issued a murder warrant for Jordana Rogers, 31, of Mansfield, Arkansas.

Rogers is in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Rogers was arrested Monday after deputies were called to an area of FM 225 after a man was seen walking down the road with blood on his face.

Deputies found Rogers in her car near the scene. They arrested her after her behavior and other factors aroused their suspicions.

Deputies contacted officers with the Mansfield Police Department and asked them to perform a welfare check on Rogers’ mother because they “did not feel right about the situation.”

Deputies were later notified by authorities in Arkansas that Melinda Rogers was found dead at her residence. Evidence found at the scene leads authorities to believe that she was murdered.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said Rogers confessed to killing her mother in an interview with deputies Monday night.

Arkansas State Police issued a murder warrant against Rogers Thursday. That warrant was served on Rogers at the Nacogdoches County Jail.

“At some point, Rogers will be transported back to Sebastian County Arkansas on the murder charge,” Bridges said.