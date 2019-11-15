Apple announces they removed, are banning vaping-related apps

CUPERTINO, California — Apple has announced they will ban vaping-related apps from its app store.

The sale of tobacco and vaping cartridges has never been allowed through the app store.

The newly banned apps are instead a mix of store apps, games and hardware companion apps that let users regulate things like the lighting and heating of vape pens.

It comes amid reports of thousands of vaping-related illnesses and 42 vaping-related deaths.

Apple has been trying to separate itself from vaping-related apps since June, when the company stopped accepting new apps that promoted the use of vape products.