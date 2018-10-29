Another suspicious package intercepted in Atlanta

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATLANTA, Georgia - A third suspicious package has been addressed to CNN in Atlanta.

Monday morning, the package was intercepted at an Atlanta post office.

There was no immediate word from authorities on Monday about whether the suspicious package in Atlanta is linked to last week's wave of mail bombs, according to cnn.com.

CNN President Jeff Zucker wrote. "Our screening process is working and we will keep you updated as we learn more."

A scare at Hartsfield-Jackson's International Terminal after their investigation into a "possible suspicious passage."