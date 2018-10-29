Another suspicious package intercepted in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Georgia - A third suspicious package has been addressed to CNN in Atlanta.
Monday morning, the package was intercepted at an Atlanta post office.
There was no immediate word from authorities on Monday about whether the suspicious package in Atlanta is linked to last week's wave of mail bombs, according to cnn.com.
CNN President Jeff Zucker wrote. "Our screening process is working and we will keep you updated as we learn more."
A scare at Hartsfield-Jackson's International Terminal after their investigation into a "possible suspicious passage."
Airport spokeswoman Elise Durham confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the investigation wrapped up around 12:15 p.m. The package turned out to be two flashlights and a weather radio, according to Durham, according to WSBTV in Atlanta.
