ANOTHER ADDED: Hopkins County reports COVID-19 case; East Texas total now at 17

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in East Texas.

Hopkins County Emergency Management confirmed the case on their Facebook page.

The case has now been turned over to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

No information has been given about the patient that tested positive.

EAST TEXAS CASES

The other cases in East Texas have been reported in the following counties: Smith, Gregg, Cass, Bowie, Van Zandt, Morris, and Rusk.

BE CAREFUL!

