Anna Grace Hallmark announced as 2020 Texas Rose Festival Queen

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new year brings the announcement of a new Rose Queen for Tyler.

On Thursday night, Miss Anna Grace Hallmark was introduced as the 87th Queen of the Texas Rose Festival.

The big news was announced at the Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler during the Texas Rose Festival Association’s winter gala.

Anna is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blake Hallmark.

She currently attends the University of Mississippi.

She says she’s excited to be a part of the festival and looks forward to all the fun throughout the year.

This year’s theme was also announced – Secrets of the Garden.