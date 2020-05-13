Angelina, Polk, San Augustine Counties report new COVID-19 cases, East Texas region tops 1,700

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County & Cities Health District posted new numbers of COVID-19 cases for the counties in its region.

Angelina County added 2 cases, bringing its total to 119. The county has suffered 1 death, has 4 patients hospitalized, and is reporting 30 patients recovered.

Polk County has added 5 cases, bringing its total to 40. It has 16 recoveries.

San Augustine County has 1 new case, bringing its total to 22. The county has suffered 1 death, has 2 patients hospitalized, and has 11 patients recovered.

The new numbers, released Tuesday evening, lift the East Texas region over the 1,700 mark to 1,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The region has suffered 56 deaths and has 578 recoveries.