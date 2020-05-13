Angelina, Polk, San Augustine Counties report new COVID-19 cases, East Texas region tops 1,700

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County & Cities Health District posted new numbers of COVID-19 cases for the counties in its region.

Angelina County added 2 cases, bringing its total to 119. The county has suffered 1 death, has 4 patients hospitalized, and is reporting 30 patients recovered.

Polk County has added 5 cases, bringing its total to 40. It has 16 recoveries.

San Augustine County has 1 new case, bringing its total to 22. The county has suffered 1 death, has 2 patients hospitalized, and has 11 patients recovered.

The new numbers, released Tuesday evening, lift the East Texas region over the 1,700 mark to 1,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The region has suffered 56 deaths and has 578 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar