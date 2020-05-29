Angelina, Polk, San Augustine Counties report 18 new cases of COVID-19

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County & Cities Helath District has reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 for the counties it covers.

Angelina County has 10 new cases, bringing its total to 203. The county has suffered four deaths and has an estimated 90 recoveries.

Polk County has two new cases, bringing its total to 55. The county has 20 estimated recoveries.

San Augustine County has six new cases, bringing its total to 37. It has suffered two deaths and has an estimated 14 recoveries.

The new cases bring the East Texas total to 2,571 cases, 102 deaths, and at least 1,081 estimated recoveries.