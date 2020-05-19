Angelina, Harrison Counties announces 4 new COVID-19 deaths

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has lost four more residents to COVID-19.

Angelina County & Cirties health District reported one new death in that county, of an elderly man who died at his home in Diboll.

The first death was of an elderly woman who died at her home in Lufkin.

The county has 154 cases, with 54 estimated recoveries and two patients hospitalized.

Harrison County Chad Sims has reported three new deaths in his county, bringing that number to 22.

The county has 212 cases, with 39 estimated recoveries.

East Texas has 2,066 cases, with 91 deaths and 813 estimated recoveries.