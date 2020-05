ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County & Cities Health District has reported eight new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths from the virus.

The new counts bring the county’s total to 193 cases, four deaths, and 54 estimated recoveries.

Polk County has one additional case, bringing its total to 53, with 19 estimated recoveries.

San Augustine County is reporting two new cases and one new death. The county has 31 cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 14 estimated recoveries.