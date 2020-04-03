Angelina County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, raising number to 10

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of those infected up to 10.
ACCHD also is reporting a fourth case in San Augustine County.
That county experienced one of the 7 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in East Texas.
ACCHD is reminding residents that the county is under an emergency order that affects all county residents. Travel in the county is prohibited except for that which is for work or essential activities for health and safety.
County officials also urge residents to continue following the proper hygiene:
- Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, older, and/or have a medical condition.
- If you are sick, stay home except to access medical care. If you are able to take care of yourself, stay home. If you need to see your doctor, call ahead.
- If you have flu-like symptoms or believe you have been exposed to the #coronavirus, please call the Angelina County Coronavirus Call Center at (936) 630-8500, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. If you have questions outside of business hours, please call 211.
- Limit close contact and practice social distancing of at least six feet with other people.
- Employers should allow alternative work options as much as possible.
- Continue washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds regularly.