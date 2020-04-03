Angelina County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, raising number to 10

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Angelina County & Cities Health District is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of those infected up to 10.

ACCHD also is reporting a fourth case in San Augustine County.

That county experienced one of the 7 deaths from COVID-19 confirmed in East Texas.

ACCHD is reminding residents that the county is under an emergency order that affects all county residents. Travel in the county is prohibited except for that which is for work or essential activities for health and safety.

County officials also urge residents to continue following the proper hygiene: