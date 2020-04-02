‘WE’RE GOING TO SEE THESE NUMBERS INCREASE’: Angelina County releases information about COVID-19 cases

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County has released some information about the individuals confirmed to have or have had COVID-19.

The county is not releasing names, only general details.

Angelina County has confirmed six cases of the illness. According to the information released, one person has recovered, two remain hospitalized, one has been released from hospitalization and is in quarantine at home, and two others are recovering at home.

The patients range in age from their 20s to 70s. two, a male and female in their 70s, are husband and wife.

Two people fell ill through travel-related exposure, one from medical field exposure, two through contact with a family member who had the virus, and one from unknown community spread.

“Sadly,” said Jessica Pebsworth, public relations specialist with the Lufkin Police department, “we already know that we’re going to see these numbers increase steadily over the next several weeks.

“We sincerely hope that people realize what a dire situation this truly is and that they change their behavior to keep themselves, their loved ones, and the community safe,” she said..

“Again we pose the question, if the state contacted you today, told you that you were positive for COVID-19, and asked you to retrace your steps back the last 14 days, would you be proud of yourself or embarrassed by your behavior?” Pebsworth asked.

Counties across East Texas have issued public health emergency declarations and stay at home orders in the hope of mitigating the spread of COVID-19. At present, there are 130 confirmed cases in the region with numbers increasing daily.

Four people have died.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 4,669 cases in the state with 70 deaths.

Nationwide, CDC is reporting 213,144 confirmed cases and 4,513 deaths.

Public health officials urge people to take the following steps to protect themselves, their family members, and communities from COVID-19:

Clean your hands often

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place.

If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, handshaking with people, etc. Use a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hand or finger if you must touch something.

Wash your hands after touching surfaces in public places.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.

Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones)

Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces. Your risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick.

Avoid all non-essential travel including plane trips, and especially avoid embarking on cruise ships.

