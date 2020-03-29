Angelina County modifies disaster declaration due to ‘increase in symptoms and issues’ related to COVID-19

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County has modified its emergency disaster declaration issued March 19 due to what county officials cite as “the increase in symptoms and issues that our local healthcare providers are reporting.”

Angelina County has reported three cases of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Hopefully this new order will help slow down the infection rate even more,” the county’s statement said.

The modified order goes into effect Monday at 11:59 p.m.

“This is not a shelter in place order, because it doesn’t shutter any more businesses or confine citizens to their home,” the statement says.

The order extends the proginal declaration, which originally was to be in place until March 27 and then was extended to May 1, now is in effect “until rescinded in writing,” the statement says.

It prohibits all travel in the county “except for purposes of traveling to and from employment, to engage in activities or perform tasks essential to health and safety” of oneself or one’s family or household members.

Getting food from a restaurant’d drive-thru or traveling to and from religious services are considered essential “provided Social Distancing requirements are followed.”

Those requirements include:

No gatherings to groups of no more than 10 people with individuals maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from each other

Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer

Covering coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands)

Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces

Not shaking hands

Businesses must develop a written a written plan of enforcement of the following requireents:

Procedure for maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from other individuals, including outside the immediate entrance of the business as well as inside the buiding

procedures for ensuring the regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces within the building

procedures the business will use to enforce such requirements.

All grocery stores, warehouse stores, big-box stores, and convenience stores that sell food products or household staples and hardware supplies must include as an element of their plans a means of limiting the number of customers in the business at one time so that the distancing requirement may be kept.

Employers must allow at work only non-symptomatic employees. Employers must monitor their employees daily for the symptoms of COVID-10, which include:

Fever

Dry cough

Shortness of breath

Employees who have any of the above symptoms must be sent home immediately and not allowed to return until they are symptom-free.

Violation of this order carries a penalty of fines up to $1,000 and confinement in jail for up to 180 days.

If you are experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, contact your health care provider. Be sure to call before going to your doctor, the emergency room, or any other health care provider if you are exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

Information on COVID-19 is available at the following sites: