Angelina County jumps to 131 cases of COVID-19

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County & Cities Health District reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 for Angelina County and one new case for Polk County.

The new cases bring Angelina County’s total to 131. The county has suffered one death and has 30 recoveries. Four patients are hospitalized.

Polk County added one new case, bringing its total to 47. It has 16 recoveries.

Anyone in the health district who has flu-like symptoms or believes they have been exposed to the coronavirus is urged to call the Angelina County Coronavirus Call center at 936-630-8500.

Health officials urge residents to continue following health and safety guidelines: