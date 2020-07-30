Angelina County Jail employee, inmates test positive for COVID-19

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One Angelina County Jail employee and seven inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches.

According to the statement, the jail was notified on July 20 that a Sheriff’s Office employee had tested positive for the virus.

That employee worked closely with eight inmates currently housed in the jail. That led administrators to quarantine the inmates, “who were already housed together in an 8-man tank,” the statement said.

The inmates were informed that the quarantine was a precaution and that they would be evaluated for COVID-19 daily by medical staff.

The inmates were tested Wednesday at the recommendation of the medical supervisor. Seven of the eight tested positive.

“These inmates have shown no signs of the virus and have maintained their health,” Sanches said in the statement. “The Angelina County Jail will continue to quarantine these inmates and take every precaution to ensure the safety of the inmates as well as staff. The jail staff have worked diligently in keeping the jail sanitized and they will continue in their efforts to prevent the spread of this virus inside the jail.”