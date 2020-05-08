Angelina County deputies, Lufkin police chase down, arrest fugitive after high-speed pursuit

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Angelina County deputies and Lufkin police officers had an eventful Thursday as they pursued, chased down, tased, and arrested a fugitive who had eluded them in several previous pursuits.

Pedro Martinez Jr. was wanted by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on numerous charges including sexual assault, burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit sexual assault, stalking, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The department got information about his whereabouts Thursday. Narcotics investigators conducting surveillance of the suspected residence saw Martinez leave in a silver BMW.

Deputies assisted by Lufkin PD officers attempted a traffic stop on Martinez, but he refused to stop and “actively evaded arrest,” according to ACSO.

A chase ensued, with Martinez entering onto Loop 287 and driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Martinez then drove into the Fuller Springs Community, continuing to evade authorities, before coming to a stop on Mockingbird Trail. He got out of the car and ran into the woods.

Deputies and police officers chased him.

Video from Officer Seth Thompson’s dash cam and body cam shows the vehicle pursuit and chase through the wooded area as well as Martinez’s capture.

Martinez had led authorities on several chases in recent weeks and eluded them before his capture Thursday.

Martinez is in the Angelina County jail on multiple charges, including an additional evading arrest with a vehicle.