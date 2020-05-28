Anderson County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Judge Robert Johnson has reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in his county.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 72, with 39 active cases and 33 estimated recoveries.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild symptoms to severe illness. The CDC is stating that symptoms that may occur within two to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19 now to include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or loss of taste or smell.

If you develop any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please seek medical help immediately:

trouble breathing

persistent pain or pressure in the chest

new confusion, or ability to arouse

blueish lips or face.

Individuals who have traveled recently, been exposed to someone who has traveled recently, or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to call a health care provider who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit. If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6.

Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.

Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice social distancing – Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.

Follow all recommendations from your local health officials.

More information about the ways all East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmission is maintained at the NET Health website. Please refer to the City of Palestine’s COVID-19 webpage for updates from both the city and Anderson County.