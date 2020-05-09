Anderson County reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston has received notification today of five new confirmed cases for a total of 46 COVID-19 cases in Anderson County.

There are currently nine reported recovered cases and 37 active cases in Anderson County. Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different

people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild

symptoms to severe illness. The CDC is stating that symptoms that may occur within 2-14 days after exposure to COVID-19 and include:

fever

cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

chills or repeated shaking with chills

muscle pain

headache

sore throat

loss of taste or smell.

If you develop any of the following COVID-19 symptoms, please seek medical help

immediately:

trouble breathing

persistent pain or pressure in the chest

new confusion, or inability to arouse

blueish lips or face.

Individuals who have traveled recently, been exposed to someone who has traveled recently, or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, please call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit. If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6.

Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider to prevent any potential spread.

Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning products that contain bleach.

Follow all recommendations from local health officials.

More information about the ways all East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmission is maintained at MyNETHealth. Please refer to the City of Palestine’s COVID-19 webpage for updates from both the city and Anderson County.