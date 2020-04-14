Anderson County reports 4th confirmed case of COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Amnderson County Emergency Management Office has announced that county’s fourth confirmed case of COVID-19.

All four patients are in home isolation under the care of a physician, according to EMO.

Two of the cases are reported as travel related, the other two are workplace exposures.

To date, the county has no cases of community spread.

The county urges anyone who has been exposed to a sick traveler or to anyone with OVID-19 in the past 14 days or who is experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing to contact their health care provider.

Be sure to call before going to your doctor’s office or an emegency room to prevent any potential social spread.

The county also urges people to continue the following practices to mitigate the spread:

  • Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 second; if no soap is available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% isopropyl alcohol
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
  • Practice social distancing – stay at least 6 feet away from other individuals in public
  • Avoid close contact with anyone whom you believe to be sick or if you are sick
  • If you’re sick, stay home
  • Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects or surfaces using cleaning items or products that contain bleach

