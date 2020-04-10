Anderson County reports 3rd confirmed case of COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Judge Robert Johnson has reported the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

All three patients are at home under the care of a physician, according to a release from the county.

Two cases are identified as travel-related. The newsest case was acquired at work at a location outside of Anderson County.

The new case brings the count in East Texas to 346. To date, 15 deaths have been reported.

Smith County – 88, 2 deaths

Bowie County –37, 5 deaths

Gregg County – 37

Nacogdoches County – 31, 3 deaths

Shelby County – 23

Angelina County – 16

Rusk County – 14

Harrison County – 12, 1 death

Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death

San Augustine County – 9, 1 death

Polk County – 8

Cherokee County – 7, 1 death

Panola County – 7, 1 death

Henderson County – 8

Upshur County – 6

Titus County – 6

Cass County – 5

Wood County – 5

Hopkins County – 4

Camp County – 3

Trinity County – 3

Anderson County – 3

Morris County – 2

Franklin County – 1

Rains – 1

County officials are urging residents to follow recommended guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the infection curve:

Wash you hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Practice social distancing, staying at least 6 feet away from other individuals, and avoid contact with people who are sick

If you are sick, stay home

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then discard the tissue

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects using cleaning items that contain bleach

Follow recommendations from local health officials

Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986 – 1919.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at the City of Palestine, NET Health, the Texas Department of State Health Services and CDC.