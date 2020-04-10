Anderson County reports 3rd confirmed case of COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Judge Robert Johnson has reported the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
All three patients are at home under the care of a physician, according to a release from the county.
Two cases are identified as travel-related. The newsest case was acquired at work at a location outside of Anderson County.
The new case brings the count in East Texas to 346. To date, 15 deaths have been reported.
- Smith County – 88, 2 deaths
- Bowie County –37, 5 deaths
- Gregg County – 37
- Nacogdoches County – 31, 3 deaths
- Shelby County – 23
- Angelina County – 16
- Rusk County – 14
- Harrison County – 12, 1 death
- Van Zandt County – 10, 1 death
- San Augustine County – 9, 1 death
- Polk County – 8
- Cherokee County – 7, 1 death
- Panola County – 7, 1 death
- Henderson County – 8
- Upshur County – 6
- Titus County – 6
- Cass County – 5
- Wood County – 5
- Hopkins County – 4
- Camp County – 3
- Trinity County – 3
- Anderson County – 3
- Morris County – 2
- Franklin County – 1
- Rains – 1
County officials are urging residents to follow recommended guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the infection curve:
- Wash you hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Practice social distancing, staying at least 6 feet away from other individuals, and avoid contact with people who are sick
- If you are sick, stay home
- Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then discard the tissue
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects using cleaning items that contain bleach
- Follow recommendations from local health officials
Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986 – 1919.
Further information on COVID-19 can be found at the City of Palestine, NET Health, the Texas Department of State Health Services and CDC.