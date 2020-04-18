Anderson County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in Anderson County, bringing the total there to eight.

The county has one recovered case to date, leaving seven active cases.

All patients are in home isolation under the care of a physician.

Of the active cases, one is classified as travel-related, four are classified as exposure in a workplace, and two are currently under review with NetHealth as to the cause of exposure.

If you are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, have traveled recently, been exposed to someone who has traveled recently, or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, please call to speak with a clinician who will provide telephonic triage and make appropriate referrals in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit.

If you you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6.

Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.

Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Practice social distancing – Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a cleaning items that contain bleach.

Follow all recommendations from your local health officials.

More information about the ways all East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmission are maintained at NET Health. Please refer to the City of Palestine’s COVID-19 website for updates from both the City and Anderson County.