Anderson County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Trump signs $484 billion measure to aid employers, hospitals
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County Judge Robert Johnson is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, bringing that county’s total to 18.

The judge also reported that two patients have recovered, leaving 16 active cases.

If you are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, have traveled recently, been exposed to someone who has traveled recently, or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, please call our health care provider.

Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit.

If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6. Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.

The City of Palestine will be holding a virtual town meeting April 28 at 5 p.m. to discuss information on the current situation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and measures to take to avoid spreading the virus to others.

The meeting will be streamed through the meeting portal of the city’s website, via Zoom (meeting ID: 824 5957 0336, password: 710765, or one-tap mobile +13462487799,,82459570336#,,#,710765#), and through Facebook Live.

