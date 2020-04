ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Anderson County is reporting two new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 16.

The county reports that two patients have recovered, leaving 14 active cases.

Of the cases, 15 are in Palestine and 1 is in Elkhart. Three are travel related and 13 are community spread.

The new cases bring the number of COVID-19 cases in East Texas to 800.